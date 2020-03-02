London Mixed-Use Portfolio Trades Hands For $312M

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Real estate firm LabTech Investments has sold a mix of office and retail properties in Central London to a venture of Cording Real Estate Group and a fund advised by Tristan Capital Partners for £245 million ($312.4 million), according to an announcement from the buyers on Monday. The deal is for the so-called Holborn Links Estate, which sits on 2.5 acres and comprises 32 separate real estate assets and more than 253,715 square feet of leasable space, according to the buyers. The properties are located in London's Bloomsbury neighborhood, and in a statement on Monday, Tristan Managing Director Nicho Jenkins said...

