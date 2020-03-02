Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

SEC's Disgorgement Power Faces Possible High Court Muzzle

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is facing a potential muzzle on its enforcement powers Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court convenes for oral arguments in a case challenging its ability to recoup illegal profits.

Charles Liu and Xin Wang are challenging the agency's authority under securities law to seek disgorgement as a form of "equitable relief," relying on the Supreme Court's 2017 finding in Kokesh v. SEC that disgorgement collection should be subject to the five-year statute of limitations on civil penalties because it is often intended to prevent future wrongdoing rather than compensate victims.

The justices declined to say...

Law Firms

Government Agencies

