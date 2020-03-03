Marriott Escapes SC Suit For Italy Hotel Injury, 4th Circ. Rules

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- A hotel guest who cut his hand on a shower door at a Marriott-affiliated hotel in Italy can’t sue the company in South Carolina federal court, the Fourth Circuit ruled, finding the hospitality giant’s links to the state are too tenuous to establish jurisdiction in the case. In a 39-page published opinion Monday, the court offered a thorough jurisdictional analysis, concluding Mariott’s business registration in South Carolina and Anthony M. Fidrych’s use of the hospitality company’s website there are not enough to confer jurisdiction for injuries Fidrych suffered an ocean away. Finding otherwise could subject every hotel operator to personal jurisdiction...

