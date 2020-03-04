Gun Co. Wants Suit Over Failed Pistol Venture In State Court

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- A Nevada weapons distributor is looking to have its multimillion-dollar lawsuit stemming from a failed business venture involving sport pistols sent back to state court, as it tussles with European weapons company RUAG over whether the dispute has to be arbitrated in Germany. RUAG's German arm, RUAG Ammotec GmbH, removed the suit to federal court last month in a bid to have the dispute sent to arbitration in Munich. The company argues that the lawsuit filed by Archon Firearms Inc. falls under an arbitration clause contained in RUAG's manufacture and distribution contracts with Cypriot weapons company Arsenal Firearms Ltd., which designed...

