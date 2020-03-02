UT Can't Use Immunity To Escape Software Copyright Fight

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Monday that the University of Texas Medical Branch must face a copyright infringement suit for its unauthorized use of a medical records software program in a federal prison and several Lone Star State county jails. U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan said Medical Branch President Dr. David L. Callender and Chief Information Officer Todd Leach couldn't escape the suit under sovereign immunity. The lawsuit, brought by the software's developer, KaZee Inc., only requests an injunction of ongoing use, qualifying the case for an exception from sovereign immunity under the 1908 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Ex parte Young,...

