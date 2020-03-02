Ex-Legal Assistant Sues Fla. Firm Over Atty's Explicit Texts

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 11:19 PM EST) -- A former Conroy Simberg PA legal assistant hit the Florida-based insurance defense law firm with a suit in federal court Monday, claiming she was retaliated against and fired after she complained that an attorney was sexually harassing her and sending her explicit text messages. Dowanne Holly Wynn, 49, of Pensacola claims in her complaint that while she worked as a legal assistant to one attorney, Gerry Chiesa, she was sexually harassed by another attorney, who is not named in the suit. "During her employment, plaintiff was sexually harassed by one of defendant's attorneys, including, but not limited to sexual advances and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS