Calif. Utility Commission Push Is Good News For Microgrids

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- The state of California is calling for more investments in microgrids for electric power resiliency. A California Public Utilities Commission, or CPUC, proceeding that may streamline the deployment and commercialization of California microgrid projects is well underway. The proceeding will span three phases, where interested stakeholders may file comments to shape the terms by which utilities must procure from and interconnect with microgrid resources in the near future. While the commission proceeding is still in its early stages, it is a start to determine how to promote investments in microgrid development within a regulatory framework, while protecting risks and costs to...

