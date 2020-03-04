Real Estate Rumors: Citi, Regency Centers, Dezer

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:47 PM EST) -- Citibank has loaned $27 million to a venture of Jack Sitt Real Estate and Gulf Islamic Investments for its recent purchase of a White Plains, New York, office complex, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The loan is for Grand Street Plaza, which has 217,628 square feet across two buildings, and the venture recently purchased the office complex for $42.5 million, Commercial Observer said. Regency Centers is hoping to get roughly $50 million with the sale of the former home of Barneys in New York, The New York Post reported on Tuesday. The company is seeking to sell 101 Seventh Ave., a...

