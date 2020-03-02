Netflix Says 'Afflicted' Subjects Signed Away Control

Law360, Los Angeles (March 2, 2020, 10:46 PM EST) -- Netflix and producers of the series “Afflicted” urged a California judge Monday to toss claims alleging that the chronic illnesses of the show’s subjects were falsely depicted, arguing that the plaintiffs signed away any rights to how the program would portray them. The producers and Netflix are looking to have the complaint struck under the anti-SLAPP, or Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, statute, arguing that the plaintiffs have no chance of prevailing in the lawsuit because it would violate their freedom of speech rights. “This is a case about a work of art,” Netflix's attorney Emily F. Evitt of Mitchell Silberberg...

