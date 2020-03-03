Texas Pipeline Owner Sues Over $7M In Spill Costs

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- A Texas pipeline owner has accused a company it hired to do maintenance of gouging open the pipeline and causing thousands of barrels of petroleum to spill, saying the contractor should be responsible for the $7 million in costs from the incident. Delek Logistics Operating LLC accused Covington Co. Inc. of ripping a foot-long hole in the pipeline, according to a complaint that was removed to Arkansas federal court Monday. Covington allegedly didn’t tell Delek about the incident and instead filled in the spot with dirt. When the pipeline was turned on, diesel ran out of the hole, according to the...

