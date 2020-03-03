1st Circ. Won't Revisit Tax Ruling On Rhode Island Tolls

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- Rhode Island won't get another chance to convince the First Circuit that tolls on roads and bridges are taxes, the appeals court said Monday, keeping in place a December ruling allowing truckers and other groups to sue to block the fees. The court denied the Ocean State's petition for a full-panel hearing and also passed on having the same three-judge panel review the December ruling. That decision revived a lawsuit by the transportation groups claiming that Rhode Island's tolls violate the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause. In its rehearing request, attorneys for the state said the First Circuit's decision shifted the focus...

