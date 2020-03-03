Bumble Bee Ch. 11 Sale Deal Halts Antitrust Claims In Calif.

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied a handful of motions from antitrust plaintiffs pursuing price-fixing claims against canned seafood provider Bumble Bee Foods late Monday, saying the company's Chapter 11 case stayed the proceedings and an asset sale dealt with the litigation claims. In an order issued by U.S. District Court Judge Janis L. Sammartino of California's Southern District, the court nixed a summary judgment motion filed by the plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation seeking an early win on Bumble Bee's liability for working with competitors to fix prices on canned tuna products. The order said the automatic stay of litigation, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS