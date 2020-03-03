NextEra Seeks To Blunt Texas Grid Law Amid 5th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- A NextEra Energy Inc. unit on Monday urged a Texas federal judge to shield its proposed transmission projects from the state's new law allowing only incumbent transmission companies to build new power lines, saying an injunction is needed as it appeals dismissal of its claims to the Fifth Circuit. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel last week tossed NextEra's challenge to Texas' S.B. 1938, rejecting its argument that the law discriminates against non-Texas companies. NextEra argued it will suffer irreparable harm unless the federal court intervenes while the Fifth Circuit weighs the case. For example, NextEra explained that as early as this month, regional...

