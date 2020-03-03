Rival Dental Supplier Slams 2nd Arbitration Bid At High Court

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- Archer & White Sales Inc. on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny Henry Schein Inc.'s petition seeking another go at compelling the rival dental supplier’s multimillion-dollar contract lawsuit into arbitration, saying the question at hand doesn’t warrant the high court’s attention. Henry Schein said the Fifth Circuit’s refusal to force arbitration after the Supreme Court sent the case back the first time further deepens a split among lower courts over who decides whether arbitrators have the authority to rule on a dispute when there had been a “clear and unmistakable agreement" the question goes to an arbitrator when there's a...

