6 Firms Drive Thermo Fisher’s $11.5B Deal For Qiagen

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 9:18 AM EST) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific has agreed to snap up German genetic testing company Qiagen for roughly $11.5 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal put together with help from Wachtell Lipton, De Brauw Blackstone, Linklaters, Mintz Levin, Axinn and Freshfields. The transaction, rumored since November, sees a major microscope supplier in Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. picking up a genetic testing company in Qiagen that boasts over 35 global locations across more than 25 countries and had revenue of $1.53 billion last year, according to a statement. The deal values Qiagen NC at $11.5 billion, including about $1.4 billion in debt....

