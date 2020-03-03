Serent Capital Snags $750M For 4th PE Fund

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 3:51 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Serent Capital said Tuesday it has clinched its fourth fund after securing $750 million from limited partners, with plans to target investments in companies working in the technology and services industries. The fund, Serent Capital IV, was oversubscribed and received capital from both existing and new investors, according to the firm's announcement. Serent Capital, which has offices in San Francisco and in Austin, Texas, will use the fund to invest in businesses the firm believes are poised for growth. Kevin Frick, partner and co-founder of Serent Capital, said in a statement that "we are humbled by the loyalty...

