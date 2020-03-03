Judge Facing Ouster Over Ex-Beau Says Her Ethics Were Fine

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge called on the state Supreme Court Tuesday to nix an ethics panel's recommendation to oust her over her purported failure to notify police about her then-fugitive boyfriend's whereabouts, saying she was within ethical bounds and did what the cops told her to do, only failing to contact her supervising jurist. During a hearing on her motion to dismiss a presentment from the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady said she followed what she thought were the instructions of the Woodbridge Township Police Department and claimed her "lapse in judgment" was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS