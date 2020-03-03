NJ-NY Port Agency Can't Block State's Exit, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360, Philadelphia (March 3, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged the Third Circuit to release the state from the agency tasked with policing the shipping port shared by the Garden State and New York, arguing Tuesday that the agency tried to block its withdrawal without the required bistate consent. During an oral argument before a three-judge panel in Philadelphia, an attorney for the Garden State governor argued that actions by the Waterfront Harbor Commission of New York Harbor must be approved by the commissioners representing each state. New Jersey is fighting a lower court's grant of summary judgment to the commission, which sued to overturn...

