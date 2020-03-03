New DOJ Task Force Targets 'Grossly Substandard' Elder Care

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 3:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday launched a task force targeting "grossly substandard care" in nursing homes, stepping up its efforts to go beyond anti-fraud enforcement and focus on understaffing, insufficient infection control practices and mistreatment of patients. The task force, dubbed the National Nursing Home Initiative, will operate across the country as partnerships among federal, state and local prosecutors as an extension of the agency's larger strategy to protect seniors. About 30 nursing homes in nine states are already under investigation, the agency said. "All too often, we have found nursing home owners or operators who put profits over patients,...

