Korean Auto Parts Exec Cops To Price-Fixing Gauge Displays

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 2:46 PM EST) -- A former accounts manager for Korean auto parts maker Continental Automotive has been extradited from Germany to the U.S., where he pled guilty for his role in a sweeping scheme to fix the price of gauge displays in cars, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. Korean national Eun Soo Kim, who is one of only three individuals who have been extradited to the U.S. based solely on antitrust charges, lodged his guilty plea in Georgia federal court Monday, marking the end of his nearly five years as a fugitive. Kim was picked up by German authorities in Frankfurt last year...

