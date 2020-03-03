NJ Nursing Home Wrongful Death Claims Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- A New Jersey nursing home on Tuesday defeated a bid by a woman’s estate to escape arbitration of its wrongful death claims against the facility after a state appellate panel said the estate was bound by the arbitration clause in an admission agreement the woman’s daughter signed. The panel upheld Superior Court Judge Michael J. Rogers’ July 31 ruling granting Regency Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's motion to dismiss a suit by the estate of Evelyn Greenstein and compel arbitration, saying the agreement “clearly stated arbitration was the sole forum to resolve all disputes.” Judge Rogers found Greenstein’s daughter, Susan Lusk,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS