McGahn Ruling Backs Nix Of Trump Tax Subpoena, Court Told

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 3:12 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit’s recent decision allowing former White House Counsel Donald McGahn to defy a demand to testify in front of Congress supports President Donald Trump’s bid to quash the Democrats’ subpoena for his tax returns, Trump's attorneys have said. The decision in the McGahn case requires the D.C. district court to dismiss a suit filed by House Ways and Means Committee Democrats seeking to enforce their subpoena for the president's tax return information, Trump’s attorneys said in a letter to the court late Monday. Trump’s attorneys and the U.S. Department of Justice will argue the point further in a hearing...

