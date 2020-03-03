Southwest Airlines Denied $4.2M Wis. Property Tax Refund

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines cannot claim a $4.2 million refund of property taxes that it and an airline the company acquired collectively paid to Wisconsin for two years, a state appeals court panel ruled Tuesday, affirming a lower court decision. The three-judge panel said Southwest Airlines and AirTran Airways failed to qualify for the exemption for airline hub facilities because they did not meet the required minimum of 45 departing flights each weekday in the previous year. AirTran Airways merged with Southwest Airlines in 2011 and ceased operating under its own name in 2014. The airlines argued they substantially met the requirement for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS