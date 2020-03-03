Fla. Firm Turns Up Heat On Ex-Paralegal In FLSA Trial

Law360, West Palm Beach (March 3, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- South Florida law firm Reed Griffith & Moran took aim at the credibility of an ex-paralegal Tuesday as she took the stand in a West Palm Beach federal court as the final witness in a trial over her claims that the firm violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying her overtime. During an intense cross-examination, counsel for the Boynton Beach boutique firm sought to point out inconsistencies between plaintiff Joan Kuehn's prior statements and her testimony from earlier in the day contending that the firm's application of an administrative exemption under the FLSA was improper because she allegedly performed only...

