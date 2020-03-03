Blue Apron Inks $2M Deal To Wrap Up Security Check Pay Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- Blue Apron has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a proposed class action accusing the meal kit delivery service of violating California law by failing to pay more than 3,800 workers for time spent waiting to pass through security checks. Former Blue Apron warehouse worker Terrance Bailey asked a California federal judge for preliminary approval of the settlement on Monday, noting that after various deductions such as attorney fees are factored in, the net settlement amount payable to the proposed class members would be nearly $1.26 million. Bailey said there were various risks if the case moved forward, including the possibility...

