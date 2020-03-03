GAO Rules Co. Didn't Show $8.3M Army Bid Was Unrealistic

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania-based small business had its protest over a cybersecurity support services deal tossed after the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled that it failed to prove the winning bidder’s $8.3 million proposed price was unrealistic. Netizen Corp., whose proposal for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deal was nearly $1 million more than winner BreakPoint Labs, hasn’t put forward any arguments for how its competitor’s price wasn’t plausible, the GAO said in a decision made public Monday. “Based on our review of BreakPoint’s technical solution and the record as a whole, we cannot conclude that the agency’s analysis was unreasonable,” the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS