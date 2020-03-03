5th Circ. Urged To Toss HP's $438M Disk Drive Price-Fix Win

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- Optical disk drive manufacturer Quanta Storage Inc. has asked the Fifth Circuit to toss HP Inc.'s $438.7 million win in a price-fixing case, arguing that the electronics giant didn't show how many drives it purchased itself rather than through foreign subsidiaries. Quanta Storage is asking the appeals court to reverse a judgment entered against it in early January by U.S. District Judge David Hittner, who nearly tripled a $176 million jury award over allegations that HP overpaid for CD and DVD drives used in its computers as the result of a price-fixing scheme. Quanta argued in a brief on Monday that HP can...

