Olympics To Press Forward In Tokyo Despite Virus Fears

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday that it is still planning to hold the summer Olympics in Japan this summer despite growing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus, particularly in Japan, where there are more than 200 confirmed cases. The IOC and its executive board "expressed full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo," scheduled for July 24 to August 9, in a statement Tuesday. The organization, which oversees the Olympic games, said it has already formed a "joint task force" with Tokyo 2020 organizers, the governments of Tokyo and Japan and the World Health Organization....

