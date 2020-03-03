'Big Choices Ahead' For US, EU Antitrust Enforcers

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:31 PM EST) -- German, French and U.S. antitrust officials said Tuesday that they need to become more nimble and aggressive when it comes to the digital economy, but enforcement should still remain on a case-by-case basis. During an event hosted by the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority, the officials offered a mix of defenses of past enforcement and prognoses for more rigorous approaches in the coming years. "In the future, we have some big choices ahead of us," Isabelle de Silva, president of France's Autorité de la concurrence, said on a panel of enforcers. For now, de Silva said enforcers must "make...

