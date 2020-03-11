SF Commercial Vacancy Tax Headed Toward Approval

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- After more than a week of ballot counting, San Francisco voters have apparently passed a tax on vacant commercial storefronts in the city that could raise an estimated $5 million annually and would go into effect next year. Unofficial results show Proposition D received 69.93% voter approval, according to city election records Tuesday. The measure needed a supermajority of 66.66% of voters to pass, and as of Tuesday evening, about 10,300 ballots remained to be counted. But even with thousands of ballots left to be counted, the measure looked to have an insurmountable lead. The passage of the measure has not...

