DOI Says Emails Don't Back Wash. Tribal Candidates' Claims

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior urged a Washington federal judge Monday to rebuff allegations of political meddling in a DOI decision to recognize a disputed group of Nooksack tribal leaders, saying that they can’t be used to support new claims in a suit by several former tribal council candidates. Robert Doucette and the other ex-candidates told the court on Jan. 29 that the DOI withheld emails between a DOI lawyer and a D.C. lobbyist that showed “improper political influence” on the recognition decision and asked for an order indicating that the judge would allow them to add two new claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS