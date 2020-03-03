Google Slams Sonos' Patent Lawsuit As 'Revisionist History'

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- Google has escalated a patent fight with Sonos over wireless audio technology by telling a California federal judge that the audio company's lawsuit is based on "revisionist history," and that its patents should be struck down. In January, Sonos claimed that Google had obtained access to Sonos' advanced speaker technology when the companies collaborated, then swiped the patented technology to create Chromecast Audio, its first wireless multiroom audio product. Google responded to the accusations Monday, saying the technology it uses is "all independently developed by Google." In fact, the tech giant said, it was actually Sonos that benefited from access to...

