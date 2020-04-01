Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has hired two attorneys for its real estate group in New York. Jay Levinton and Michael Waters have joined the firm as partner and senior counsel, respectively. Levinton leaves Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker & Sharfstein LLP for Seyfarth while Waters decamps to the firm from Wachtel Missry LLP. Waters does a wide range of real estate work and Levinton works on various construction and real estate matters. Arielle Harris Arielle Harris has left Downey Brand LLP to join Miller Starr Regalia as a partner in the firm’s Walnut Creek, California, office. Harris counsels landowners, developers and public...

