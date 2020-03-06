Perkins Coie Snags Environmental Litigator From Cooley

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP added an experienced environmental litigation partner from Cooley LLP earlier this month who will be based in San Diego. Ray Hartman started in his new position March 1. He handles environmental and real estate litigation in areas that include groundwater contamination and toxic exposure. Hartman arrived at the firm after spending nearly seven years at Cooley and the work he will do in his new job will look a lot like what he was doing before, he said. Hartman said the more than 100 attorneys who are part of Perkins Coie's environment, energy and resources practice provide him...

