5th Circ. Won't Revive Atty Fees Dispute In Trade Secret Spat

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit once again declined to undo a magistrate judge's award of attorney fees to an employee who prevailed in a trade secrets lawsuit brought by his former employer, ruling Tuesday that it didn't have authority to hear the appeal and that the deadline to bring the appeal had passed. When the court initially weighed in on the dispute between Automation Support Inc. — which does business as Technical Support — and former employee Warren Humble and his company Humble Design, it rejected an argument that the roughly $70,000 in fees were awarded improperly after the case was dismissed. On Tuesday,...

