Citrix Can't Use Autodialer Defense To Ax Telemarketing Row

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 10:19 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday refused to toss a putative class action accusing software provider Citrix of placing illegal telemarketing calls to boost sales, finding that the plaintiff had plausibly alleged at the dismissal stage that the calling system used by the company qualified as an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In a 17-page order allowing plaintiff Dan L. Boger's claims under the federal TCPA and Maryland's version of the law to proceed, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis rejected Florida-based Citrix's argument that the equipment it used to place the disputed telemarketing calls didn't constitute an autodialer because it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS