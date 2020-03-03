Texas Firm Says It's Protected By Right To Petition

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP told an appellate panel Tuesday it should not have to face negligence charges filed by a start-up’s aggrieved founder for representing the company and his former business partners at the same time because that action is protected as the firm’s right to petition. In oral arguments in front of a three-judge Fifth Court of Appeals panel, the law firm argued against reopening internet start-up White Nile Software Inc.’s allegation that the firm had a conflict of interest in the underlying suit. Carrington Coleman argued that the firm’s actions are protected by the Texas Citizens Participation...

