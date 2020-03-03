White Collar Trend Report Finds Prosecutions At Record Low

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 10:31 PM EST) -- A Syracuse University data organization analyzed U.S. Department of Justice case data and concluded that case records for January 2020 show white collar prosecutions have reached their lowest numbers since tracking began in 1986 during the Reagan administration. Syracuse’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse said Tuesday that DOJ records show only 359 defendants were prosecuted in the first month of 2020 in cases that the justice department identified as white collar matters. That figure represents an 8% decline in prosecutions since the same time last year, the organization said, and a 25% decline from five years ago. If January prosecutions set the...

