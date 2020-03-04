Thompson Coburn Launches In Dallas With Eye On Growth

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- Thompson Coburn LLP announced this week it would enter the Texas market by opening up a Dallas office led by four litigators from Thompson & Knight LLP and Hedrick & Kring PLLC who plan to add dozens of attorneys to the firm's roster in the next few years. Nicole Williams (seated), Elizabeth Myers (from left), Jennifer Ecklund and Katharine Battaia Clark. Nicole Williams, Elizabeth Myers, Jennifer Ecklund and Katharine Battaia Clark have plans to grow the Dallas office to around 40 attorneys and provide clients with full-service representation, including in intellectual property and employment law. All litigators, their practices include antitrust, health care and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS