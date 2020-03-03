Ill. Atty Gets 2 Years For Evading Taxes On Tobacco Case Fees

Law360, Chicago (March 3, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- An attorney accused of working with a former Chicago alderman to dodge taxes on their cut of a $9.3 billion settlement between the state of Illinois and cigarette manufacturers was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday in Illinois federal court for tax evasion. Daniel P. Soso, 68, pled guilty a year ago, weeks before he was to be tried over the government's allegations that he and former Alderman Edward Vrdolyak worked to prevent the IRS from collecting taxes on their cut of the deal, which resolved claims in a 1996 lawsuit between the state of Illinois and several cigarette manufacturers....

