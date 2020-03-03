Calif. Superfund Cleanup Claim Not Time-Barred, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 11:10 PM EST) -- A massive group of health care, chemical and defense companies urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their recovery claim against a slew of other companies over costs associated with the cleanup of long-accumulated contamination at a California Superfund site, arguing that their claim isn’t time-barred. During oral arguments, E. Joshua Rosenkranz of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, an attorney representing The Boeing Co., The Dow Chemical Co. and Baxter Healthcare Corp. and arguing on behalf of all the plaintiff-appellants, urged a Ninth Circuit panel to reverse a California federal judge’s decision to toss their claim seeking to recoup some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS