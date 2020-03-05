Judge Exits Post Office Suit Because He's A Customer

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:20 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge has recused himself from presiding over a personal injury lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service because he is a "frequent customer" of the specific post office that's being sued. U.S. Magistrate Judge David D. Noce is no longer assigned to the case, according to an order entered on the court docket Tuesday. “The undersigned judge to whom this action was randomly assigned is a frequent customer of the post office premises alleged by plaintiff to have been in a faulty condition which is alleged to have caused plaintiff's injury,” the court said. “Therefore, the undersigned judge is...

