Two Israelis Made $4M Off Insider Trading Ring, SEC Says

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 11:40 PM EST) -- Two Israeli citizens netted more than $4 million while trading the shares of at least seven health care companies based on tips that came out of an insider trading ring, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in New York federal court Tuesday. Tomer Feingold and Dov Malnik, both Israeli citizens who live in Switzerland, got their tips from an unnamed third party, referred to as Trader A, who got his information from investment bankers Benjamin Taylor, formerly of Moelis & Co., and Darina Windsor, formerly of Centerview Partners LLC, according to the SEC. Taylor and Windsor were charged in a...

