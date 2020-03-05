What’s At Stake In Legislation To Prevent Information Blocking

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- Over the last several months a quiet but pitched battle has been waged in Washington over a complicated and technical proposed rule issued by a little-known federal agency. The fight is over access to patient data. On one side are tech giants like Google Inc. and Apple Inc., and new start-ups who view health data as a potential gold mine and the last untapped frontier for the app economy. These groups have heavily lobbied to unlock patient data so they can get a piece of the more than $3 trillion in American health care annual spending. On the other side are...

