Unum Granted Time In Ex-Jones Day Worker's Bid To Stay Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Wednesday gave Unum Life Insurance Co. of America two weeks to respond to a former Jones Day secretary's bid to pause her insurance lawsuit against the company so a protective order on new evidence in a separate case can expire. U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer on Wednesday vacated his Tuesday order that had granted Janet Mitchell her request for a 45-day stay. The protective order in the separate case gives Unum Group Inc. — the carrier's parent company — until March 18 to decide if any portions of the deposition of an assistant vice president should be deemed...

