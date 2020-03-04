NBA's Zion Williamson Says Ex-Agent Won't Play Ball In Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- No. 1 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson is asking a North Carolina federal court to make his former agent cooperate in his suit seeking to get out of a marketing deal, saying the agent is refusing to consolidate discovery between Williamson's suit and one she filed in Florida. Williamson told the court that Prime Sports Marketing LLC and its owner, Gina Ford, instead want to push forward with discovery in the Florida case, while they won’t budge on discovery in the North Carolina suit until the judge decides on their motion to dismiss According to Williamson’s motion, he proposed a joint...

