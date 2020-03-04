False Police Report Sinks White Ex-FedEx Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- A white former FedEx employee who was suspended for lodging a phony police report saying he was racially harassed after posting a sign reading “I stand while the national anthem is played” at his desk can’t take his reverse discrimination claims to a jury, a Tennessee federal judge decided. U.S. District Judge Jon P. McCalla on Tuesday granted FedEx Corporate Services Inc.’s request for summary judgment over claims brought by David Reed that he was subjected to so-called reverse discrimination when he was issued a two-month suspension after being charged with filing a false police report that claimed he was threatened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS