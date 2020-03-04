Assessing Trump's Conditional Pardon Offer To Assange

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- Reports that President Donald Trump offered to pardon Julian Assange on the condition that Assange deny that Russians hacked into the Democratic National Committee database likely surprised few. The president has used the magisterial powers of his office in seeking a wide array of personal and political goals, and the allegation that the Russians hacked into the DNC database during the 2016 presidential campaign has long been a bone of contention for the president. The fact that federal prosecutors have charged Assange with orchestrating one of the most devastating disclosures of classified information in history seemingly is of little moment to...

