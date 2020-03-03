Puerto Rico Pension Needs Trustee, Bondholders Tell 1st Circ.

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- Bondholders for Puerto Rico’s pension system told the First Circuit on Tuesday that a lower court wrongly denied the system’s request for a trustee to unwind a transfer of its assets to the commonwealth by the board overseeing the island’s bankruptcy case. During oral arguments in Boston, attorneys for Andalusian Global Designated Activity Co. and other holders of $3 billion in bonds issued by the Employees Retirement System told a three-judge panel of the First Circuit that a Puerto Rico federal judge applied the incorrect standard by deferring to the holistic approach of the Financial Oversight and Management Board, which considered...

