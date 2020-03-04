USPS Attys Dodge Sanctions Over Subpoenas In Crash Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:03 PM EST) -- A Louisiana magistrate judge has derided lawyers for the federal government for their failure to timely serve subpoenas in a motorcycle accident suit against the U.S. Postal Service, but declined to grant sanctions, saying the injured driver was not specific in his motion. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Wilkinson Jr. said in an order Tuesday that it was “disturbing and disappointing” that the government’s counsel failed to timely serve Clem D. Dalrymple’s counsel with third-party subpoenas and did not provide reasonable notice of another government expert’s inspection of his motorcycle. But Judge Wilkinson said Dalrymple’s motion cited no particular law as...

